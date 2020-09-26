Brantley isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Rangers.
After starting every game for the past month, Brantley will get a breather ahead of the playoffs. Yuli Gurriel will rest his legs Saturday with Aledmys Diaz starting at first base.
