Brantley is out of the lineup for Thursday's regularly scheduled game against the Twins, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 34-year-old finished out the suspended game from Wednesday, going 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs, but he'll take a seat for Thursday's regularly scheduled contest. Chas McCormick will shift to left field in Brantley's place while Jose Siri starts in center.