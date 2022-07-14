Brantley (shoulder) has flown back to Houston to be evaluated further by team doctors, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Brantley landed on the injured list with a shoulder issue in late June and has made slow progress in his recovery over the last few weeks. The 35-year-old took swings afterward but didn't feel good afterward and will have his rehab process slowed as a result. While manager Dusty Baker said that Brantley hasn't encountered a setback, it's not yet clear when the outfielder will be able to return to game action.
More News
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Lacks definitive return timeline•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Progressing slowly in recovery•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Goes on IL•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Exits with shoulder discomfort•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Tallies 26th RBI•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Hits grand slam in win•