Brantley (shoulder) has flown back to Houston to be evaluated further by team doctors, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Brantley landed on the injured list with a shoulder issue in late June and has made slow progress in his recovery over the last few weeks. The 35-year-old took swings afterward but didn't feel good afterward and will have his rehab process slowed as a result. While manager Dusty Baker said that Brantley hasn't encountered a setback, it's not yet clear when the outfielder will be able to return to game action.