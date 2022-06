Brantley went 2-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Marlins.

He got the Astros on the board by taking Pablo Lopez deep in the bottom of the first inning, but the Marlins were already ahead 2-0 and never relinquished their lead. Brantley is posting his usual numbers in his age-35 season, slashing .293/.380/.426 through 50 games with four homers, one steal, 18 RBI and 19 runs.