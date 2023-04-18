Astros general manager Dana Brown told reporters before Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays that Brantley (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Brantley is facing live hitting, and he's progressed enough to begin squaring off against Triple-A pitchers starting this weekend. The outfielder will likely need a week-plus of action before joining Houston as he missed all of the spring while recovering from surgery to repair his right shoulder labrum. Assuming no setbacks, he should be a regular for the Astros near the start of May.