Brantley went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Rangers.

Brantley gave Houston a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the first and later provided a pair of insurance runs with a two-run double in the eighth. The outfielder is enjoying a fantastic stretch at the dish in which he's slugged two homers and three doubles while going 9-for-18 during a five-game hit streak.