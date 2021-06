Brantley went 3-for-3 with a double, two walks, two RBI and three runs scored during Monday's 10-2 win over the Orioles.

Brantley has been on an absolute tear since returning from a right hamstring injury June 8, going 24-for-47 (nine XBH) with 12 RBI, all while striking out just four times. He'll look to take advantage of another favorable matchup Tuesday when Houston goes up against right-hander Jorge Lopez.