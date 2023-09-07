Brantley went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly in Wednesday's 12-3 win over the Rangers.

Brantley has three multi-hit efforts through six games since he made his season debut Aug. 29 after a year-long recovery from shoulder surgery. The outfielder has already contributed two homers and six RBI while batting .316 (6-for-19). He should continue to be in the mix for playing time between left field and designated hitter, sharing those spots primarily with Yordan Alvarez and Chas McCormick.