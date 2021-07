Brantley went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored Friday in a 7-1 victory versus the White Sox.

Brantley's homer in the fifth inning gave Houston a 3-1 lead, and he helped pad that margin by singling and scoring in the seventh. The pair of hits pushed his season batting average up to a robust .329, fourth-best in MLB. Brantley also has six homers, 32 RBI and 44 runs scored on the season.