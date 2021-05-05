Brantley went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Yankees.

His shot off Domingo German helped the Astros tie the game at 3-3 in the fourth inning, but the team's offense went cold the rest of the way. Brantley hadn't gone yard since April 12, but he was hardly unproductive during his 17-game homerless drought. On the season, he's hitting .327 with three home runs, seven RBI and 18 runs in 25 contests.

