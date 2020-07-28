Brantley went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 8-5 win over the Mariners.

Brantley knocked in Alex Bregman with the fifth-inning double and came around to score on Josh Reddick's double to cap a three-run rally. The 33-year-old Brantley has collected six RBI and three multi-hit outings in four games this season. Brantley stole only three bases in 2019, his lowest total since an injury-shortened 2016 campaign. While fantasy managers can't expect much speed from the outfielder, his hitting has more than made up for it to begin 2020.