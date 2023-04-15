Brantley (shoulder) took live batting practice Friday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Brantley continues to ramp up into baseball activities as he nears the end of his recovery from right shoulder labrum repair surgery last August. He could soon begin taking at-bats in simulated games and is on track to join the Astros around the first week of May.
