Brantley (shoulder) could see time at first base in the 2023 season, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Brantley has taken reps at first base on the backfields of the Astros' spring-training facility. The 35-year-old has never played the position in the majors, but did play it in the minors all the way back in 2007. Jose Abreu should see the overwhelming majority of the reps at first base as long as he's healthy, but this would be a way to get Brantley in the lineup on those days that Abreu sits out.