Brantley is absent from the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
It looks to be merely a maintenance day as Brantley returns to action following a lengthy absence. He's started four of six games since returning, with both times he's been on the bench coming versus southpaws.
