Brantley went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Mets.

Brantley did all of his damage in the first inning as part of a four-run rally by the Astros. He has at least one hit 15 of his 16 starts in June, also racking up 10 RBI and 11 runs scored while hitting .381. Brantley continues to be a steady producer, as he now has a very familiar .298/.378/.434 line across 260 plate appearances on the season.