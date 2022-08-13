Brantley (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Brantley's move to the 60-day IL is simply procedural since the outfielder recently underwent a season-ending arthroscopic labral repair on his right shoulder. Whether he'll be able to return to the field in time for spring training in 2023 isn't yet clear.
