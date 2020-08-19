site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-michael-brantley-travels-with-team | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Michael Brantley: Travels with team
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Brantley (quadriceps) traveled with the Astros on their road trip to face the Rockies and Padres, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Quadriceps soreness sent Brantley to the injured list over the weekend, though it sounds like he'll have a chance to make a minimum-length stay. He's eligible to return Saturday in San Diego.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.