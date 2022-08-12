Brantley underwent an arthroscopic labral repair on his right shoulder and will miss the remainder of the season.

Brantley was sidelined with his shoulder injury since late June and received a second medical opinion on his shoulder Wednesday. He'll be unable to return this year following his procedure, and it's not yet clear whether he's expected to return in time for spring training in 2023. He appeared in 64 games this season and slashed .288/.370/.416 with five homers, 28 runs, 26 RBI and a stolen base.