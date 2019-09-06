Astros' Michael Brantley: Wallops walkoff home run
Brantley went 2-for-6 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's extra-inning victory over Seattle.
Brantley helped Houston overcome an early-seven run deficit and reach extra-innings with a sacrifice fly that knotted the score in the eighth inning, then ended the game with a walkoff two-run homer in the 13th. The 32-year-old has thrived in his first year with the Astros, tying a career high with 20 long balls while slashing .324/.384/.524 in 570 plate appearances.
