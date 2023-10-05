Astros manager Dusty Baker admitted Thursday that he's not sure what he'll be able to get out of Brantley during the ALDS versus the Twins, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Brantley was in and out of the lineup down the stretch for Houston while battling nagging soreness in his surgically repaired shoulder. He hit well when available in slashing .294/.302/.451 with two homers over 14 games. Brantley will be on the Astros' ALDS roster and the team hopes he'll be healthy enough to play every day, but it's not guaranteed.