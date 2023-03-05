Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters that Brantley (shoulder, personal) will hit second when in the lineup, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Jeremy Pena hit second for most of the season, but it's worth pointing out that was with Brantley missing a large portion of the season because of shoulder surgery. "If Brantley is in the lineup, Brantley is No. 2 ... I know Pena's been good, but Pena ain't been good as long as Brantley." The veteran outfielder is away from the club now to deal with a personal matter, but a chance to hit second in the quality Houston lineup certainly doesn't hurt Brantley's fantasy potential.