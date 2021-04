Brantley (wrist) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Brantley will get some additional time off to recover after he was removed from Saturday's 9-1 win with a sore right wrist. Fortunately for Brantley, initial X-rays on his wrist returned negative, so he'll be considered day-to-day heading into a two-game set with the Angels that begins Monday. Chas McCormick will pick up a start in left field in place of Brantley on Sunday.