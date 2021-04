Brantley had X-rays come back negative on his right wrist after being hit by a pitch Saturday against the Athletics, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The 33-year-old initially stayed in the game after being struck by the pitch, though he was removed for his next at-bat. Brantley appears to have avoided a serious injury, but he could still receive a couple days off depending how his wrist responds to treatment.