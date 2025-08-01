Astros' Spencer Arrighetti: Close to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Astros manager Joe Espada said Friday that Arrighetti (thumb) "is in a position to make his next start at the major-league level," Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Arrighetti has made three rehab appearances, and despite being roughed up in his last outing Thursday with Triple-A Sugar Land, a return to the majors appears to be around the corner for the 25-year-old right-hander. With Arrighetti pitching Thursday and barring any setbacks, he could be back in the Astros' rotation as early as next week on the road against the Marlins. He made two starts for Houston before landing on the injured list in early April due to a right thumb fracture.
