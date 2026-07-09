Astros' Spencer Arrighetti: Falls apart in loss

Arrighetti (7-5) took the loss against the Nationals on Wednesday, allowing eight runs on seven hits and six walks with two strikeouts over four innings.

Arrighetti opened with two scoreless innings but surrendered eight runs over the next three frames without recording an out in the fifth. He threw just 48 of 94 pitches for strikes and will close out the first half having allowed eight earned runs in two of his past three outings while surrendering at least four runs in five of his past seven. He owns a 4.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 81:44 K:BB across 82 innings this season and will look to regroup during the upcoming All-Star break.