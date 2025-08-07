Arrighetti (1-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Marlins, allowing five runs on 11 hits and one walk in 3.2 innings. He struck out five.

Arrighetti showed plenty of rust and a lack of command on his pitch locations in his first major-league start since April 5 in Minnesota, surrendering a career-high 11 hits Wednesday. The 25-year-old right-hander did produce 16 whiffs during his abbreviated outing, which was perhaps an encouraging takeaway, but he may have been a bit too aggressive in attacking the strike zone overall. Arrighetti has a rough 7.43 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB over his first 12.2 innings, so he'll try to right the ship during a scheduled home tilt versus the Red Sox his next time out.