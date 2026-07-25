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Astros' Spencer Arrighetti: Lands on 15-day IL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Astros placed Arrighetti on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to right foot nerve irritation, Julia Morales of Space City Home Network reports.

The injury surfaced during Arrighetti's start against the White Sox on Friday, which forced him to leave after allowing three runs on two hits and two walks while hitting two batters in one inning. He'll be sidelined until at least mid-August, but his recovery timeline should become more clear once he's cleared to resume baseball activities. Bryan King was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move.

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