Astros' Spencer Arrighetti: Makes second rehab appearance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arrighetti (thumb) threw 62 pitches in his rehab appearance Saturday with Double-A Corpus Christi.
Arrighetti covered 3.1 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out two. He was sharper in his first rehab outing, though he did progress from 43 pitches. Arrighetti will make at least one more rehab appearance but could be activated after that.
