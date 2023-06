The Astros promoted Arrighetti from Double-A Corpus Christi to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday.

The 23-year-old earned the move up to the Pacific Coast League after he posted a 4.15 ERA and 79:23 K:BB across 60.2 innings at Corpus Christi. Though Arrighetti now on the doorstep of his first big-league promotion, the Astros likely aren't counting on him to make starts in the majors in 2023 unless the team's rotation depth is tested by injuries.