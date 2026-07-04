Astros' Spencer Arrighetti: Rebounds with quality start Friday

Arrighetti did not factor into the decision in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Rays, allowing one run on two hits and one walk with four strikeouts over six innings.

Arrighetti opened with five scoreless frames before allowing a solo homer in the sixth, generating 10 whiffs on just 73 pitches before departing in a 1-1 tie. It was a much-needed effort for the 26-year-old, who posted a 9.00 ERA in June and entered Friday having surrendered 14 earned runs over his previous two starts. He'll carry a 3.81 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 79:38 K:BB across 78 innings overall into a challenging road matchup with the Nationals next week.