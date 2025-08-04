Astros manager Joe Espada confirmed Sunday that Arrighetti (thumb) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start either Tuesday or Wednesday in Miami, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Arrighetti is finally ready to rejoin the Houston rotation after he had been on the shelf since April 8 due to a right thumb fracture, which he sustained when he was struck by a flyball during batting practice. The right-hander kicked off a rehab assignment July 19, and over his three outings between Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Sugar Land, Arrighetti turned in a 5.73 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB in 11 innings. He got stretched out to 4.2 innings and 79 pitches in his final rehab outing with Sugar Land this past Thursday, so Arrighetti is unlikely to face any major workload restrictions in his return to the Astros.