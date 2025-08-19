Arrighetti (1-4) coughed up five runs on seven hits and four walks over five innings to take the loss Monday at Detroit. He struck out five.

The Houston right-hander was pitching well through the first four frames, allowing one run on a solo homer by Wenceel Perez in the fourth. Then the floodgates opened in the fifth, as Arrighetti conceded four runs on four hits and two walks, capped by a three-run blast by Riley Greene. The 25-year-old has struggled since his return from a thumb injury Aug. 6, pitching to an unsightly 7.90 ERA, 2.12 WHIP and 13:10 K:BB over 13.2 innings. Arrighetti will look to bounce back in his next start, which currently lines up to be at Baltimore this weekend.