Astros' Spencer Arrighetti: Set for Wednesday return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arrighetti (thumb) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Wednesday against the Marlins, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
It was reported earlier in the day that Arrighetti was eyeing a return to the rotation at some point this week, and the club announced after Monday's game that he'll toe the rubber for Wednesday's clash. This will mark the right-hander's third start of the season after his campaign was derailed by a fractured right thumb suffered April 8 during batting practice.
