Arrighetti (1-3) took the loss Tuesday against Boston, allowing two runs on one hit and five walks with three strikeouts over five innings.

Arrighetti was hit around by Miami in his first start off the injured list last week and struggled to find the zone Tuesday despite allowing just one hit. The 25-year-old had been sidelined since early April, so it's not too surprising for him to be rusty. However, he allowed nine runs (seven earned) during his three-start minor-league rehab stint, which doesn't inspire much confidence. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come in Detroit.