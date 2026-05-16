Arrighetti (5-1) earned the win Friday against the Rangers after tossing 7.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and four walks while striking out five.

Arrighetti's excellent start to the season reached a new high Friday, as he took a no-hitter into the eighth inning before having it broken up by a Justin Foscue single. Arrighetti has allowed one run or zero in all but one of his six outings since making his season debut April 15, and while he should experience some kind of regression sooner or later, it's impossible to overlook what he's been doing on the mound. Across six starts, Arrighetti owns a 1.50 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 36 innings with a 35:21 K:BB. The walks are concerning, as he's issued at least four free passes in four of his six starts.