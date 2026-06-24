Athletics' Aaron Civale: Better showing in losing effort

Civale (5-4) allowed two runs on six hits and a hit batsman while striking out five without walking a batter over four innings to take the loss versus the Giants on Tuesday.

Civale wasn't all that efficient, but he threw 57 of 84 pitches for strikes in his second start back from shoulder tendinitis. The right-hander gave up both runs in the second inning, and the Athletics' offense had little response with just three hits for the game. Civale should be good for a full workload moving forward, though performance remains a concern. He's at a 4.88 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 46:19 K:BB through 62.2 innings over 13 starts this season. His next outing is projected to be in a favorable road matchup versus the Angels this weekend.