Athletics' Aaron Civale: Likely back from IL on Wednesday

Civale (shoulder) is expected to be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Pirates in Sacramento, Jason Burke of Roundtable.io reports.

Civale has been on the shelf since May 26 due to right shoulder tendinitis, but he proved he was ready for a return to the big leagues after a stellar showing in his lone rehab appearance Thursday with Triple-A Las Vegas. The veteran right-hander struck out seven over 4.1 perfect innings while spotting 38 of his 56 pitches for strikes. He could be operating with a light restriction with his pitch count Wednesday but should be capable of handling a normal workload in his subsequent starts.