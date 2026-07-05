Athletics' Aaron Civale: Losing streak at five games

Civale (5-6) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over 4.2 innings to take the loss versus the Marlins on Saturday.

Civale has now lost five straight starts, including all four since he returned from shoulder tendinitis. The right-hander has given up 16 runs (15 earned) over 16.2 innings since his return, though the Marlins represented his toughest opponent in that stretch. On the year, he has a 5.10 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 54:22 K:BB through 72.1 innings over 15 starts. He's projected to make his next start on the road versus the White Sox.