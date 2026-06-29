Athletics' Aaron Civale: Struggles continue in fifth loss

Civale (5-5) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings against the Angels. He struck out two.

Civale's lone mistake was a costly one, as he surrendered a towering grand slam to Josh Lowe in the second inning. The right-hander has struggled in three starts since returning from a stint on the injured list due to right shoulder tendinitis, allowing 12 runs on 22 hits across 12 innings with a 9:3 K:BB. Civale's first season with the Athletics has largely been ineffective, as he owns a 5.05 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 48:20 K:BB across 67.2 innings (14 starts). The 31-year-old's next outing is tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Marlins.