Civale allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Wednesday.

All five runs came via the long ball, as Civale gave up three home runs across the first two innings. He was able to settle in after that, and the Athletics ultimately got him off the hook with an extra-inning win. While he hasn't exactly dominated in most starts, Civale has limited damage -- this was just the third time in 10 starts he's given up three or more runs. He's at a 3.31 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 37:16 K:BB through 51.2 innings this season. Opposing hitters have a .797 OPS against Civale this season, which is just one point shy of his worst mark in a season, so it's safe to say he's gotten a bit lucky. The right-hander is projected to make his next start at home versus the Mariners.