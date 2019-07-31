Athletics' Brian Schlitter: Clears waivers
Schlitter cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Schlitter recorded a solid 3.72 ERA in 9.2 innings for Oakland before being designated for assignment. It's not terribly surprising that he went unclaimed on waivers, as he's a 33-year-old with a career 5.20 ERA at the big-league level.
