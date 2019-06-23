Athletics' Brian Schlitter: Contract selected by Oakland
Schlitter's contract was selected by the Athletics on Sunday.
The 33-year-old owns an unimpressive 5.40 ERA in 71.2 career big-league innings, none of which has come since 2015. He threw 34.2 innings for Triple-A Las Vegas prior to earning the callup, posting a 3.89 ERA. Blake Treinen (shoulder) landed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.
