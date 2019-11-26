Athletics' Brian Schlitter: Joins Oakland
Schlitter signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics, which includes an invitation to spring training.
Schlitter appeared in six games during the 2019 campaign with Oakland, finishing with a 3.72 ERA and 1.66 WHIP with six strikeouts over 9.2 frames. He'll open spring training with the big club, though he'll likely open the 2020 season with Triple-A Las Vegas.
