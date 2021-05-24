Schlitter was released by the Athletics on Monday, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.
Schlitter began the 2021 campaign with Triple-A Las Vegas and posted a 9.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP in seven innings across five relief appearances. However, the 35-year-old will now seek out another opportunity going forward.
