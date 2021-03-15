The Athletics reassigned Schlitter to their minor-league camp Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Schlitter was one of eight non-roster invitees dismissed from big-league camp in Oakland's first round of cuts. The 35-year-old right-hander previously made six appearances out of the Athletics bullpen in 2019, but he'll face an uphill battle to make it back to the majors at any point this season.
