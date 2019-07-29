Athletics' Brian Schlitter: Dropped from 40-man roster
Schlitter was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Monday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Schlitter compiled a 3.72 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB in 9.2 innings (six appearances) with the Athletics before being removed from their 40-man roster. Jake Diekman will take his spot on the active roster, while Jharel Cotton (elbow) -- who was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday -- will replace him on the 40-man roster.
