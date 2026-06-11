Athletics' Jack Perkins: Goes four innings again

Perkins allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over four innings in a no-decision versus the Brewers on Wednesday.

Perkins was a little better this time out, but he still wasn't very efficient in his second start of the year. He threw 56 of 89 pitches for strikes and allowed two home runs while pitching in hitter-friendly Las Vegas Ballpark. He's allowed eight runs on 10 hits and five walks while striking out 10 over eight innings in his two starts. Overall, Perkins has a 6.25 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 43:12 K:BB through 36 innings over 19 appearances this season. If the Athletics still need his help in the rotation, Perkins would be tentatively lined up for a home start in Sacramento against the Pirates next week.