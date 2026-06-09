Athletics' Jack Perkins: Handed another start

Perkins is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Brewers in Las Vegas.

Perkins made his first 17 appearances of the season out of the bullpen before the Athletics elected to slide him into the rotation last week in the wake of Aaron Civale (shoulder) and Luis Severino (shoulder) both landing on the injured list within a few days. The right-hander was handed a limited workload in his first start Friday, tossing 75 pitches and four innings while striking out six batters and yielding five earned runs on five hits and two walks. While Perkins should have the opportunity to build up his pitch count in Wednesday's outing, he'll carry plenty of risk as a streaming option while pitching in an even more hitter-friendly venue (Las Vegas Ballpark) than the Athletics' usual home park in Sacramento (Sutter Health Park). The Brewers and Athletics combined for 29 runs and 11 home runs -- both MLB single-game season highs -- over 12 innings during Monday's series opener.