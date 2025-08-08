Perkins is slated to start Saturday's game against the Athletics at Camden Yards.

Though Perkins had posted a 2.75 ERA while working as a reliever in his first eight MLB appearances, he was moved into the rotation this past weekend, despite the Athletics having an opening at closer after dealing away Mason Miller at the trade deadline. In his first career start in last Sunday's loss to the Diamondbacks, Perkins struck out four but was tagged for four earned runs on five hits and three walks. The Athletics are intending to develop the 25-year-old right-hander as a starter over the long haul, so Perkins should have some extended runway in the rotation even after his inauspicious outing last weekend. Perkins tossed a season-high 62 pitches against the Diamondbacks, so he'll likely have some kind of workload restriction in place once again in his second start.