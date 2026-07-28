Athletics' Jack Perkins: Handed sixth loss

Perkins (2-6) took the loss Monday, allowing two runs on a hit and three walks over 5.2 innings against the Red Sox. He struck out four.

The right-hander didn't allow a run while on the mound, but after departing with two runners aboard and two outs in the sixth inning, Jose Suarez surrendered a grand slam to Ceddanne Rafaela that saddled Perkins with the loss. Monday's performance was encouraging, though it's been a challenging season for the 26-year-old, who opened the campaign in a relief role before shifting into the starting rotation in June. He owns a 6.45 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 80:27 K:BB across 68.1 innings over 26 appearances (eight starts). Perkins is next lined up to pitch Saturday against the Tigers.